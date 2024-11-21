B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $4.05 Million in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,247 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 14.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.6% during the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of First Solar by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,232 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 2.8% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $368.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.50.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR opened at $184.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.70. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.48. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.88 and a 12-month high of $306.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $887.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Profile



First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

