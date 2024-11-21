B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New $3.28 Million Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $108,938,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,742,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 504,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,584,000 after buying an additional 131,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,588,000 after buying an additional 110,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $456,890,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $561.40 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.43 and a 1 year high of $569.47. The firm has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $504.20 and a 200 day moving average of $456.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $487.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMP

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,881.93. This trade represents a 39.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.68, for a total transaction of $5,900,814.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,190.48. The trade was a 64.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,415 shares of company stock valued at $15,829,445 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.