B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New $3.74 Million Investment in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 161,394 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,736,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 68.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 51.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

First Hawaiian Trading Up 0.5 %

FHB stock opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.96. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $28.38.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

