B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes $3.69 Million Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 85,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter worth $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 20,933.3% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 423.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OZK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Bank OZK Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $47.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.19. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $52.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.08 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 26.07%. Research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

