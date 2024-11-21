Banco Santander S.A. Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,228 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $19,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 72,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,367,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 46.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $199.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.64 and a 200 day moving average of $190.18. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $203.67.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

