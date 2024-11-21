Banco Santander S.A. Sells 21,078 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 268,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 21,078 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 0.8% of Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $70,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,055 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 0.4% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,754 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 0.3 %

TSLA stock opened at $343.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.42 and a 200-day moving average of $224.12. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $358.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.71, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. This represents a 7.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,187 shares of company stock worth $92,956,692 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Phillip Securities cut shares of Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tesla from $249.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.18.

Get Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.