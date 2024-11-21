Banco Santander S.A. Sells 26,412 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,822 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 26,412 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $26,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 20.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 768 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 26.3% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $73.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $123.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.61 and its 200 day moving average is $82.83.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NIKE from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NIKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.