Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 885.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 6,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $53.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.23. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $42.13 and a 12 month high of $57.69.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

