Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.8% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 56.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $25,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BMRN. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 5,278 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $350,300.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,490.33. The trade was a 7.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.0 %

BMRN opened at $62.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.70. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $99.56.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.37 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.