Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,018,000 after acquiring an additional 214,908 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,685,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,837,000 after purchasing an additional 201,784 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11,433.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,684,000 after purchasing an additional 135,829 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,862,000 after purchasing an additional 130,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,886,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALNY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.09.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $248.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.83 and a 200 day moving average of $236.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.96 and a beta of 0.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.98 and a 12-month high of $304.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.91 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

