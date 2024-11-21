Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stock Position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 124.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,699 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 676.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 264.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 53.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $21.91 on Thursday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.32, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLNC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

