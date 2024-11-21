Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 5,703 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,703 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMYT. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 29.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at about $2,317,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 75.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Totem Point Management LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth about $2,694,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $107.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.81 and a 200-day moving average of $91.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $113.61.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $210.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.90 million. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

