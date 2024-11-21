BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analyst Says

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BRBR has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $74.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.07. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 88.30%. The business had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. BellRing Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 24,126 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,978,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,172,000 after purchasing an additional 698,121 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 12.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

