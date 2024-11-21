Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB) Stock Price Down 4.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB – Get Free Report) fell 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 39.50 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.51). 49,038 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 50,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42 ($0.53).

Bigblu Broadband Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £23.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1,333.33 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 33.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.48.

Insider Transactions at Bigblu Broadband

In other Bigblu Broadband news, insider Francis (Frank) Vincent Waters acquired 131,658 shares of Bigblu Broadband stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £40,813.98 ($51,643.65). Company insiders own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Bigblu Broadband Company Profile

Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite, and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in Australia and the Nordics. The company offers satellite and fixed wireless broadband services; and a range of services to customers, including hardware supply, installation, pre- and post-sale support, and billings and collections.

