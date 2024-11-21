Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Stock Position Lessened by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 83,227 shares during the period. Bio-Rad Laboratories accounts for about 1.5% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $102,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 32,296.9% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 636,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,773,000 after buying an additional 634,311 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,824,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 95.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after acquiring an additional 21,669 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 63.0% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 217,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,900,000 after acquiring an additional 84,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $446.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.80.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $205,895.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147 shares in the company, valued at $48,582.03. This represents a 80.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total transaction of $989,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,016.46. The trade was a 28.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $323.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $340.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.12 and a twelve month high of $387.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.18 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 30.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

