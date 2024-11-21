Biotricity Inc. Reveals Positive Financial Results for Q2 FY25REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — November 15, 2024 — Biotricity Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) disclosed its financial outcomes for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, ending September 30, 2024. The company sho

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Biotricity’s 8K filing here.
About Biotricity
Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.
