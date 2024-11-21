Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Acquires New Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 12.4% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,926,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $741,135,000 after purchasing an additional 763,834 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,479,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,776 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,170,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,057 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Entergy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,137,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,671,000 after acquiring an additional 20,025 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Entergy by 22.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,753,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,963,000 after purchasing an additional 505,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eliecer Viamontes sold 5,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $619,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,040. This trade represents a 50.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $72,018.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,241.93. The trade was a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,472 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,328 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Entergy from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Entergy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Entergy from $166.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.42.

ETR stock opened at $150.71 on Thursday. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $96.15 and a twelve month high of $156.85. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.99.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.47%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

