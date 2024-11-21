Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Buys 8,296 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,296 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $43.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average of $44.01. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $41.90 and a 52-week high of $46.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.