Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Sells 3,304 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,936,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,805,000 after purchasing an additional 139,541 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,433,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,344,000 after buying an additional 1,417,930 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 275,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 365.5% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 30,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE KO opened at $63.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.09 and its 200-day moving average is $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 42,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,968,637.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. This represents a 8.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,968,095. This trade represents a 7.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,881 shares of company stock valued at $10,693,244 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.