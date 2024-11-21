Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Sells 4,958 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lowered its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,958 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,319,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,155 shares in the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,367,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 288.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 792,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after acquiring an additional 588,549 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,439,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,424,000 after purchasing an additional 568,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,711,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,019,000 after purchasing an additional 563,059 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.75 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.77.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

