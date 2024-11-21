Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Sells 992 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $478.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $458.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.01 and a 1 year high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $418.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.42%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KNSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.88.

Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

