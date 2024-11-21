Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Takes Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,150 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 933.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 4,225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lennar from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zelman & Associates raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lennar from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sonnenfeld sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $3,064,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,654.57. The trade was a 42.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennar Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $168.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

