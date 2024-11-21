Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

BE stock opened at $24.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -43.09 and a beta of 2.71.

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,289 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $31,657.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,139,858.16. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,685,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,262,000 after acquiring an additional 156,434 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,152,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,733 shares during the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.0% during the third quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 2,198,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,221,000 after buying an additional 733,363 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 66.3% in the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,160,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after buying an additional 462,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 48.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 869,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after buying an additional 284,298 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

