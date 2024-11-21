BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,104,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 438,918 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $80,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,685,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,163,000 after purchasing an additional 722,237 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,435,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,802,000 after acquiring an additional 269,188 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,743,000 after acquiring an additional 198,889 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,200,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,411,000 after acquiring an additional 258,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,186,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,112,000 after purchasing an additional 105,213 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. This trade represents a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG stock opened at $74.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.02, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.05. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.47 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. American International Group had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently -47.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on American International Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American International Group

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.