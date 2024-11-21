BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $141.35 Million Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,873,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,733 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $141,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,138,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,831,000 after buying an additional 1,961,917 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,808,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,564 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,761,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,692,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance bought 14,731 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,099,963.77. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,263,098 shares in the company, valued at $94,315,527.66. The trade was a 1.18 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 71,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $5,350,268.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,913,501 shares in the company, valued at $142,919,389.69. The trade was a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSGP
CoStar Group Price Performance
Shares of CSGP opened at $76.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.49 and a 200-day moving average of $77.07. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.26 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63.
CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $692.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.91 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
CoStar Group Company Profile
CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CoStar Group
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.