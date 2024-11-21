BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $141.35 Million Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,873,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,733 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $141,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,138,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,831,000 after buying an additional 1,961,917 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,808,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,564 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,761,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,692,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance bought 14,731 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,099,963.77. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,263,098 shares in the company, valued at $94,315,527.66. The trade was a 1.18 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 71,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $5,350,268.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,913,501 shares in the company, valued at $142,919,389.69. The trade was a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CoStar Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSGP

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CSGP opened at $76.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.49 and a 200-day moving average of $77.07. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.26 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $692.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.91 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.