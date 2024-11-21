Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.40-$4.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.59. Brady also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.400-4.700 EPS.

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $70.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.76. Brady has a 1 year low of $52.99 and a 1 year high of $77.68.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Brady had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $377.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Brady will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brady Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

View Our Latest Report on Brady

Insider Buying and Selling at Brady

In other news, CEO Russell Shaller sold 12,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $916,934.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,520,297.40. The trade was a 10.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew Gorman sold 8,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $647,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,140 shares in the company, valued at $751,374. This represents a 46.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,262 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,231 in the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brady

(Get Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.