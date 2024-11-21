Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,030,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968,729 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,157,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,499.03. This trade represents a 3.04 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $38,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at $654,091.20. This trade represents a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Daiwa America raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE BMY opened at $57.83 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $61.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -66.85%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

