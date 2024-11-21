British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2024

British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSVGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75.50 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 77.50 ($0.98), with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.50 ($0.98).

British Smaller Companies VCT Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £236.57 million, a PE ratio of 1,291.67 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 77.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 78.46.

British Smaller Companies VCT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. British Smaller Companies VCT’s payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

About British Smaller Companies VCT

(Get Free Report)

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early stage, mid and late venture, later stage, recapitalizations, growing capital-consuming businesses, acquisition funding and business development in mature, VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted and quoted companies listed on alternative investment market and ISDX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.