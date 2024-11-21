British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75.50 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 77.50 ($0.98), with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.50 ($0.98).
British Smaller Companies VCT Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £236.57 million, a PE ratio of 1,291.67 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 77.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 78.46.
British Smaller Companies VCT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. British Smaller Companies VCT’s payout ratio is 6,666.67%.
About British Smaller Companies VCT
British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early stage, mid and late venture, later stage, recapitalizations, growing capital-consuming businesses, acquisition funding and business development in mature, VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted and quoted companies listed on alternative investment market and ISDX.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than British Smaller Companies VCT
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Receive News & Ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.