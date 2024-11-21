British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75.50 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 77.50 ($0.98), with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.50 ($0.98).

British Smaller Companies VCT Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £236.57 million, a PE ratio of 1,291.67 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 77.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 78.46.

Get British Smaller Companies VCT alerts:

British Smaller Companies VCT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. British Smaller Companies VCT’s payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

About British Smaller Companies VCT

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early stage, mid and late venture, later stage, recapitalizations, growing capital-consuming businesses, acquisition funding and business development in mature, VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted and quoted companies listed on alternative investment market and ISDX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.