Brokerages Set Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Target Price at $20.43

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Macy’s to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Macy’s

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

Macy’s Trading Down 3.8 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1,539.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,534,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,337 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Macy’s by 9.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,489,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,476 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,704,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,333,000 after acquiring an additional 747,542 shares during the period. Barington Capital Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,015,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 107.81%.

About Macy’s

(Get Free Report

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.