Brokerages Set Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) PT at $40.23

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZETA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

ZETA stock opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.29. Zeta Global has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.68 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zeta Global news, COO Steven H. Gerber purchased 13,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $245,787.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,940,811 shares in the company, valued at $54,552,044.05. The trade was a 0.45 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher E. Greiner purchased 7,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,330,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,804,188. This trade represents a 0.34 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 129,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,244 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 9.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 99.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after buying an additional 276,294 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zeta Global by 9.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the first quarter valued at $153,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

