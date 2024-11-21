Brokers Issue Forecasts for Nextracker Q1 Earnings

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nextracker in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 19th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter. Northland Capmk has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nextracker’s current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Nextracker’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.71 EPS.
NXT has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $56.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nextracker from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Nextracker from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.15.
Nextracker Stock Up 3.3 %
NXT stock opened at $37.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.32. Nextracker has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.21.
Institutional Trading of Nextracker
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nextracker by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,531,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821,368 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Nextracker during the third quarter worth about $45,416,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Nextracker during the second quarter worth about $43,078,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Nextracker in the third quarter valued at about $33,545,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,593,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Nextracker
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
