Brokers Issue Forecasts for Nextracker Q1 Earnings

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nextracker in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 19th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter. Northland Capmk has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nextracker’s current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Nextracker’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Get Nextracker alerts:

NXT has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $56.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nextracker from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Nextracker from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.15.

Nextracker Stock Up 3.3 %

NXT stock opened at $37.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.32. Nextracker has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Institutional Trading of Nextracker

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nextracker by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,531,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821,368 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Nextracker during the third quarter worth about $45,416,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Nextracker during the second quarter worth about $43,078,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Nextracker in the third quarter valued at about $33,545,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,593,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nextracker

(Get Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.