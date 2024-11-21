Brokers Offer Predictions for TSE:SFC FY2024 Earnings

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSE:SFC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sagicor Financial in a report released on Monday, November 18th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Sagicor Financial’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share.

Get Sagicor Financial alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on SFC. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Sagicor Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sagicor Financial from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Sagicor Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:SFC opened at C$6.30 on Thursday. Sagicor Financial has a one year low of C$5.40 and a one year high of C$7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$888.74 million, a PE ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alan Kenneth Ryder bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.57 per share, with a total value of C$55,700.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $84,750. Company insiders own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

About Sagicor Financial

(Get Free Report)

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sagicor Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagicor Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.