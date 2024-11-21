Brokers Set Expectations for RY FY2026 Earnings

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, November 19th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $10.37 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.88 per share.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 12.28%.

RY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.50.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $121.79 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $85.02 and a twelve month high of $126.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.34 and a 200 day moving average of $114.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $172.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.5% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.8% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

