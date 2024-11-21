Brown Capital Management LLC Has $666,000 Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Brown Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 78.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,749 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 73.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 93.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 0.1 %

SSD stock opened at $179.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.32. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.92 and a twelve month high of $218.38.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.19). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $587.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, CEO Michael Olosky sold 6,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.41, for a total transaction of $1,287,694.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,866.94. This trade represents a 26.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.46, for a total value of $281,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,787.48. This represents a 15.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,871 shares of company stock worth $1,658,259. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

