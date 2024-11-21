Brown Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Brown Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,119,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 174,099 shares during the quarter. Repligen comprises about 3.6% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $166,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Repligen in the second quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 138.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Repligen by 206.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 113.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $138.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $211.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Repligen had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $154.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $3,225,905.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,328,540.80. This trade represents a 13.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

