Brown Capital Management LLC Sells 7,837 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Brown Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,837 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,181,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,761,000 after acquiring an additional 423,456 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 36.2% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total value of $109,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,248,563.50. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BFAM opened at $108.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 1.49. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.79 and a 52 week high of $141.90.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

