BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 99,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 11,618 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth $2,237,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $131.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.69. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.69 and a 12 month high of $136.31.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BWXT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays downgraded BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.43.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

