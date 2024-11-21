Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) CFO Buys $18,600.00 in Stock

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) CFO Laurilee Kearnes purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $18,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,100. The trade was a 40.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, October 10th, Laurilee Kearnes acquired 2,000 shares of Byrna Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00.

NASDAQ:BYRN opened at $19.34 on Thursday. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $21.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $440.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.91 and a beta of 1.72.

Byrna Technologies ( NASDAQ:BYRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 million. Byrna Technologies had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 3.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Byrna Technologies by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,694,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,758,000 after purchasing an additional 548,670 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,693,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 53.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 112,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Byrna Technologies by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 84,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $786,000. Institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

