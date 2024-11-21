Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,491 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,188,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.5% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 58,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 50,918.2% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 7,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $766,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 0.4 %
CALM stock opened at $94.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.55. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $96.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of -0.12.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CALM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.
About Cal-Maine Foods
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.
