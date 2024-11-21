Calbee (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Trading Up 1.1% – Here’s Why

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.90 and last traded at C$4.55. Approximately 22,371 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 784% from the average daily volume of 2,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.36.

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other food snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, JagaRico, Harvest Snaps, Honey Butter Chip, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

