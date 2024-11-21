Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$149.07 and last traded at C$149.48, with a volume of 206101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$152.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CNR shares. ATB Capital increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$169.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$179.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$171.07.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.2 %

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$156.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$161.19. The stock has a market cap of C$94.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky purchased 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$154.93 per share, with a total value of C$276,697.30. Also, Director Susan C. Jones purchased 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$162.05 per share, with a total value of C$199,324.82. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,559 shares of company stock valued at $714,135. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

