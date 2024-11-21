Canoe EIT Income Fund Announces Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:ENDTF)

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of ENDTF stock opened at C$11.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.38. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a one year low of C$8.06 and a one year high of C$11.75.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canoe EIT Income Fund
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Lowe’s Stock Dip: Don’t Miss This Second-Chance Entry Point
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Tailwinds Drive Walmart Higher, Uptrend Shows No Signs of Slowing
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Is Biotech’s Bull Run Over? Examining Election Impacts
Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.