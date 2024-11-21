Canoe EIT Income Fund Announces Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:ENDTF)

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ENDTF stock opened at C$11.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.38. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a one year low of C$8.06 and a one year high of C$11.75.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

