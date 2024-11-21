Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 319,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 519,926 shares.The stock last traded at $25.14 and had previously closed at $25.40.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.14.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 524,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 25,218 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 62,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 804,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,700,000 after purchasing an additional 69,173 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 296,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 116,053 shares in the last quarter.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.