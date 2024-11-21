Carlo Incerti Sells 16,500 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) Director Carlo Incerti sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $474,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ DYN opened at $29.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.25. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.10. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $47.45.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.25). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 904.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 776.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DYN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dyne Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

