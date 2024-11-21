CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.14 and last traded at $22.15, with a volume of 29598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.34.

CBS Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.55.

About CBS

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

