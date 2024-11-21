Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.23, but opened at $6.05. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 96,935 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EBR. StockNews.com upgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBR. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 19,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

