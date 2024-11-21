Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 5,270,562 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,609,058 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,270,562 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,294,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 669.1% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 835,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 727,097 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $423,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 28.3% during the third quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,375 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 59,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.02.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

