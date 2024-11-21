Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,882,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786,693 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up 0.8% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $3,997,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $30.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $33.99.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.