Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,134,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,729 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,006,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total transaction of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. This trade represents a 9.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.00, for a total transaction of $89,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,854,454. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,754 shares of company stock valued at $11,666,756. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. HSBC raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $952.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Equinix

Equinix Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $918.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $889.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $822.27. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.14 and a 12-month high of $943.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a PE ratio of 82.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 153.65%.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.