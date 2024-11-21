Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Chemung Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years. Chemung Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chemung Financial to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHMG opened at $50.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day moving average of $46.23. The stock has a market cap of $238.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chemung Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemung Financial

In related news, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $51,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,322.91. This trade represents a 17.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chemung Financial

(Get Free Report)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.